Hyderabad: Navaratri celebrations in full swing at Mahankali Temple

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri festival dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars, is celebrated with much enthusiasm all across the country by Hindus.

As it commenced today, marking the first day of the festivities, scores of devotees visited the Mahankali Temple at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad to take the goddess' blessings.

Speaking to ANI about the occasion and how it will be celebrated at the temple, its priest, Mothi Shankar Tiwari said, "Annually this festival is celebrated with much pomp and show. Special arrangments are being made for the devotees who will be here."





He continued, "There will be daily early morning aarti of Maa Durga, in the evening there will be special Navratri Pooja and at 9 pm there will be a Maha Aarti. On 5th like every year, there will be a 'Ravan Dehen' program."

Meanwhile, Prem Lata, one of the devotees visiting the temple said, "Navratri is an auspicious occasion when we during all the nine days we pray to all the 9 avatars of Maa Durga. God bestows his blessings on us."



"We come here annually to worship Maa Durga. There is happiness everywhere, which makes us all very joyful," added another devotee, Om Prakash.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in a wide range of ways. Ramlila, a celebration in which scenes from the Ramayana are performed, is organised in various parts of the country. The burning of King Ravana's effigies marks the story's conclusion on Vijayadashami. (ANI)

