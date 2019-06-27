I am being falsely implicated: Aditya Pancholi cries foul

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Soon after Mumbai Police filed an FIR under charges of rape against Aditya Pancholi on the complaint of a renowned Bollywood actress, the actor said that he is being "falsely implicated in this case."

"I am being falsely implicated in this case. I have all the evidence and video in this case. I am ready to cooperate with the Mumbai Police. If they will call me for my statement, then I will cooperate. I am ready for investigation. I knew that a case will be registered against me. I am not going anywhere. The police have not approached me after the FIR was registered," Pancholi told ANI over the phone.

In the complaint filed at Versova Police Station, Pancholi has been charged under Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The actress had recorded her statement before the Versova Police earlier this week in support of her previous complaint against Pancholi. (ANI)

