I am delighted like every person in India: 'Naatu Naatu' Tamil version lyricist Madhan Karky expresses gratitude on Oscar win

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13 (ANI): 'RRR' Tamil version lyricist Madhan Karky expressed happiness and gratitude as his music piece 'Naatu Naatu' bagged an Oscar award in the 'Best Original song' category'.

Composed by MM Keeravani, the track sees Ram Charan and Jr NTR doing an impeccably synchronised dance-off with the British. Chandrabose penned the lyrics of the power-packed song.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

Chandrabose and M. M. Keeravani accepted the Oscar trophy onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Madhan Karky said, "I am delighted like every person in India and I am additionally delighted because also part of the team. Naatu Nattu is a very special song actually for me. I don't know people would remember but on the first event which happened in Chennai for RRR promo event, I was talking for 5 minutes about the song like How this song effected me and how much song had so much inside it. I am really happy that entire world is connected with what I felt and it transferred to the world."



"To create this song we had very less time as we had to complete this song in a day. Just a day we had four lyrics writers working on this song together actually. It was almost like a factory work that was happening. We had the Telugu song ready already shot. I had this challenge of matching the choreography, concept and lip sync that was the one challenge we had to finish in a shorter time," he added.

He also appreciated and congratulated the 'Elephant Whisperers' team for win.

RRR Lyricist said, "Very happy that boundaries are shrinking and our movies are getting to bigger stages and it's opening doors for a lot of people. Especially those young filmmakers now they don't have the boundary. They can dream big, dream whatever, wherever they want to go. And both these movies have half flown the way. This is an opportunity to the Elephant Whisperers team as well."

'Naatu Naatu' beat a slew of heavy-weight competitors - Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.

'Naatu Naatu' has dominated all the major global awards. Before entering the Oscars, in January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.'

Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers', on the other hand, a documentary directed by Kartiki Gonsalves paved way for many to believe that India truly can take the centre stage globally. It won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'. (ANI)

