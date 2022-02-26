'I am filled with gratitude', says Samantha as she completes 12 years in film industry

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): 'The Family Man' actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her completion of 12 years in the film industry on Saturday.

The actor took to her Instagram account to post two lovely pictures of her, while writing, "I woke up this morning to realize that I've completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It's been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here's hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength."



The actor received heart-warming congratulatory messages in the comments from her colleagues.

Actor Raashii Khanna wrote, "Many more to go!!", while actor Rahul Ravindran said, "Congratulations Sammo".





The producer of Samantha's upcoming film, 'Shakuntalam', Neelima Guna, congratulated the 'Oh! Baby' actor on her Instagram Story.



Samantha had recently shared an ethereal first-look of hers from the upcoming mythological film, 'Shakuntalam'.



The 'Mahanati' actor made her debut with Gautam Vasudev Menon's commercial and critical success 'Ye Maaya Chesave' (2010) with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. She was last seen in a special dance number for the film, 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

The actor is awaiting the release of her next film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 28, 2022. (ANI)

