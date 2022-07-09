'I am more of gardner, my stories grow and evolve': George RR Martin on upcoming novel 'The Winds Of Winter'

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): American novelist and screenwriter George RR Martin has dropped a few hints on how he's coming with his new novel, 'The Winds of Winter', the sixth in the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' saga that formed the basis of HBO's 'Game of Thrones'.

According to Deadline, on his website, Martin, while delving into his creative process, made one big point: "Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in GAME OF THRONES you will also see in THE WINDS OF WINTER (though maybe not in quite the same ways)... but much of the rest will be quite different."

His last instalment in the popular series was published in 2011, with the HBO TV series vaulting the saga to greater attention. That's led to some grumbling about the pace of the 73-year-old's novels output, particularly since the television series went beyond the books, producing, to some, an ending that was less satisfactory.



Martin also addressed this in his latest post. He said "Another question that I get a lot, especially since the end of GAME OF THRONES on HBO, is whether A SONG OF ICE & FIRE, will end the same way. An architect would be able to give a short, concise, simple answer to that, but I am much more of a gardener. My stories grow and evolve and change as I write them."

"I generally know where I am going, sure... the final destinations, the big set pieces, they have been my head for years... for decades, in the case of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE. There are lots of devils in the details, though, and sometimes the ground changes under my feet as the words pour forth," continued Martin.

He did add that there will be new characters in 'The Winds of Winter'. That's while there will be some who won't survive from the existing cast of characters.

"That's all I can tell you right now. I need to get back to the garden. Tyrion is waiting for me," Martin wrote as per Deadline. (ANI)

