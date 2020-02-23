I am still in touch with ex-fiancee Lopez, says Ben Affleck

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 23 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck has disclosed that he and his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez are still in touch with each other.

The Oscar-winning actor told that the 50-year old star "should have been nominated" for an Academy Award this year for her performance in the drama-thriller 'Hustlers.'

Talking about J-Lo, Affleck said: "She's the real thing, I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50?"

The singer and Affleck started dating back in 2003 while filming for the movie 'Gigli' and got engaged that same year. The duo later called it off in early 2004, shortly before their wedding.

After their split, the 'On The Floor' singer married Marc Anthony in 2004 and became parents to twins. The couple got a divorce in the year 2012 and the singer later got engaged to Alex Rodriguez in March 2019.

Meanwhile, The 'Justice League' actor married Jennifer Garner in June 2005, and split in 2015, with a final divorce in 2018. (ANI)

