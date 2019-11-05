I have endured prolific controlling by Jim: Meghan King Edmonds

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Television star Meghan King Edmonds who has been making headlines in the past few days because of her split with husband Jim, explained her side of the story in an exclusive interview.

The news of their split after five years of marriage broke on October 25.

An insider told 'Us' then that the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star accused Jim of cheating with Carly Wilson, one of the family's four nannies.

"I have to say that when he gave the 'nice' interview a few days ago, he was completely speaking for me. At that time I had not exchanged one text message with him and I have still not spoken to him on the phone," Meghan tells 'Us' exclusively, adding that since the split, she has kept things "calm, consistent, routine-based and light" at her home.

"I have endured prolific controlling by Jim and it isn't slowing down. Even when I make an unassuming post on Instagram, he hurls insults at me for a battery of made-up indiscretions. I'm sick of the abuse and I won't engage anymore -- and I don't have to."

She also added that the statement issued by her 49-year-old husband made it sound like she had agreed to try and make things work: "That's not fair to me. He is not my mouthpiece, and I believe the facade he presented is false and manipulative to the public while using and taking advantage of me."

Jim had said that he was "hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved" and noted that he loves his family "and will make it right again".

Tired and sick of comments and questions that people are raising against her, Meghan shared a picture with her husband on her Instagram and wrote, "I'm sick of the ABUSE. Here's MY TRUTH," along with the link of the exclusive interview. (ANI)

