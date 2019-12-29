I look at Mirza Ghalib's poetry very wonderfully: Javed Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar recalled the work by legendary Urdu-Persian poet Mirza Ghalib, saying that the famous poet has not left any aspect of life and emotion which he has not mentioned in his poetry.

Javed Akhtar was all praise for Mirza Ghalib, in an event organized to mark the late icon' 150th death anniversary.

Recalling about the great work left behind by the legendary poet, Javed said, "I look at Ghalib's poetry very wonderfully, because he has not left any aspect of life and emotion which he has not mentioned in his poetry. In the period we keep exploring with time and which keeps us in life, which can never be old."

The two-day event was organised by the Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Uma Sharma and Ghalib Memorial Movement in association with Sahitya Kala Parishad Delhi government on Friday.

The extravagant event arranged by the Kathak dancer Sharma in association with Sahitya Kala Parishad Delhi Government was a gesture of remembrance to celebrate the late poet's life and his body of work.

The event to mark the legendary Urdu poet's death anniversary started off with Mushaira that was dedicated to Ghalib in the national capital.

The first day saw many eminent poets who made their presence to mark the icon's death day and the event was attended by many who loved and appreciated art.

The second day had the cultural dance programme based on Ghalib's poetry performed by Sharma.

She expressed her delight on the occasion and said, "Ghalib's poetry is unique, not only for the intensity of emotions but also for the exquisite charm and profound thoughts that are part of his beautiful world."

The cultural performance was followed by a discussion by the former Member of Parliament - Pavan K Verma with the renowned poet Javed Akhtar. (ANI)

