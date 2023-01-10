"I pray you never..." Samantha reacts to tweet about her "lost charm" after myositis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Actress Samantha Ruth Prabu, on Monday, attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam' in a white saree.

Several pictures and clips from the event surfaced online. However, a Twitter page named BuzZ Basket posted Samantha's pictures from the trailer launch with a disrespectful tweet.

"Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again," the tweet read.

https://twitter.com/Samanthaprabhu2/status/1612469940556267522

The particular post caught Samantha's attention.

Reacting to it, Samantha wrote, "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did...And here's some love from me to add to your glow," she captioned, adding a silver heart emoji.

Samantha's fans also came out in support of Samantha and criticised the tweet.



Slamming the post, a fan wrote, "As someone who has an autoimmune disease and went through heaps of experimental treatments including steroids, with all the effects of illness & treatment that showed up visibly, these kinds of condescending remarks can feel brutal. I feel sorry for those that can't see the quiet and remarkable strength of a person battling a chronic illness. Only way is to accept it as well meaning ignorance."

Samantha actress took notice of this tweet and replied, "In a world where you can be anything...Be kind !! @MeDamselDee You are beautiful".

https://twitter.com/Samanthaprabhu2/status/1612477367750127616

A few months ago, Samantha revealed that she's diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis'.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist.

She captioned the picture, "Your response to the 'Yashodha' trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front."

She further wrote, "Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

Myositis refers to any condition causing inflammation in muscles. Weakness, swelling, and pain are the most common myositis symptoms. (ANI)

