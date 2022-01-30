'I will always be a fan': Keerthy Suresh sends birthday wishes to Priyadarshan with special note

Maharashtra [India], January 30 (ANI): South-star Keerthy Suresh penned a special birthday note for ace filmmaker Priyadarshan who ringed in his 65th birthday on Sunday.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Keerthy wrote, "Happy birthday dear @priyadarshandir sir! So grateful to have worked with you and I will always be a fan!" along with a picture featuring herself and the National award-winning film director from a film set.



For the unversed, Keerthy had worked with the 'Hera Pheri' director on his 2013 Malayalam-language horror film 'Geethaanjali' which also starred megastar Mohanlal in the lead role.



Mohanlal also wished the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' director on Twitter by writing, "Happy Birthday Dear Priyan :) @priyadarshandir," alongside a candid picture of them.



Mohanlal and Priyadarshan's collaboration was highly popular in Malayalam cinema during the 1980s and 1990s. The two have teamed up for many hit movies including the National Award-winning film 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea,' 'Chandralekha,' and 'Minnaram' among several others.

Best known for his comedy films, Priyadarshan has also experimented with some action, thriller and period films.

In 2012, the Government of India honoured him with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award for his contribution towards the arts. (ANI)

