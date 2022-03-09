Idina Menzel responds to young girl singing 'Let It Go' from bomb shelter in Ukraine

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): American actor Idina Menzel has responded to viral footage of a young girl from a bomb shelter in Ukraine who warmed the hearts of people around the world by belting out the hit 'Frozen' soundtrack 'Let It Go'.

Menzel had shared her response on Twitter. The actor had portrayed the role of Elsa, who sings the song in the Disney movie.

"'We see you. We really, really see you," Menzel wrote, along with blue and yellow heart emojis symbolizing the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The viral video shows the unidentified young girl standing on top of a chair while singing the song in front of other children and adults in the bunker who are watching and filming in awe.'





According to Fox News, Michael McFaul, who was Barack Obama's former Ambassador to Moscow and now teaches at Stanford University, also seemed delighted by the video and pointed out that she was singing the song in Russian.

"Awesome! (And please note, she is singing in Russian, only underscoring the horrors of Putin's war.)," he tweeted.

Back in 2016, Menzel had reflected on the iconic soundtrack and called 'Frozen' "the gift that keeps on giving."

"I had no idea it would have the success that it has. The song is, people think you know, you'd get sick of a song like that, but you don't," the Tony winner told Fox News. (ANI)

