Idris Elba says he is 'the happiest' after marrying Sabrina Dhowre

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Actor Idris Elba opened up about marrying his better half, Sabrina Dhowre, post their Moroccan wedding in April.

The actor whose upcoming flick 'Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw' is about to release on Friday, talked about his nuptials with the model on 'The View' on Tuesday (local time), according to People.

"It's been an interesting year, a lot happened. I have been married before and I famously said I wouldn't get married again. But I met someone that opened me up," the actor explained why he was initially against getting married.

"I'm actually the happiest I've been in a long time," he added.

The two met at a party in Vancouver during the shoot of 'The Mountain Between Us' with costar Kate Winslet. Soon after that they got engaged in February last year.

"It was love at first sight. I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history," Elba said.

"She makes me laugh, and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I'm not too sure about stuff, she makes me think," he continued.

He also spoke about his 17-year-old daughter, Isan, who served as the Golden Globe Ambassador in January.

"She did really good. She was very nice. She's not shy, but she'd never done anything like that. I was very proud of her," the actor gushed.

"She wants to be an actress. I want her to do whatever she wants. I think she's going to be a producer. She's all about the money and how much box office, the perks. I think she'll be a producer," the 'Cats' actor said before jokingly. (ANI)

