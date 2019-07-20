If 'zips invented', Maisie Williams ready to return to 'Game of Thrones' spin-off

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): If makers are planning for a 'Game of Thrones' spin-off, they would have to invent zips for Maisie Williams to cast in the show.

Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark seems to be fed-up of the costumes and said she will be in the show's reboot if "they invent zips and not have leather costumes that are laced up".

It's all Williams would need to return to the show!

Meanwhile, Jacob Anderson aka Grey Worm also had one condition.

"If Grey Worm stays in Naath and we're shooting in, like, Barbados, I'm down."

But for Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), it all came down to money!

"I couldn't possibly consider that until I read the check," he said without mentioning any other conditions for working in the show spin-off.

However, there seem to be no signs of any sequel to the show, but author George RR Martin has already associated himself with the show prequel currently shooting in Northern Ireland.

In a recent interview given to Entertainment Weekly, he gave insights into the show.

The prequel which is based about thousand years back from the time 'GoT' happened, Martin revealed that Lannister family will not be seen in the prequel.

He also shared that 'Westeros' wasn't divided into just seven kingdoms as was in 'GoT' but will have a hundred, petty kingdoms.

The show will see a cast led by Naomi Watts along with Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.

The pilot will be directed by SJ Clarkson, who will also serve as the executive producer along with James Farrell, Jim Danger Gray, Vince Gerardis, Daniel Zelman and co-executive producer Chris Symes. Martin and Jane Goldman will also executive produce, with Goldman serving as showrunner. (ANI)

