IFFI 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth light lamp at inaugural ceremony

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth along with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant lit up the ceremonial lamp to mark the inauguration of 50th International Film Festival of India here on Wednesday.

Both the star looked regal, clad in almost identical bandh-gala jackets with full sleeves.

Lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification chief Prasoon Joshi was also present among the dignitaries.

Other than these, filmmakers Karan Johar, Ramesh Sippy, and Priyadarshan, and French actor Isabelle Huppert will also be present at the event. Music legend Illayaraja is scheduled to perform on November 27.

The registration for IFFI started on September 1 and till now 7,000 people have confirmed their participation, while the total registration is 9,300.

IFFI 2019 will showcase over 200 films from 76 countries, which includes 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section. John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will head the International Jury of IFFI.



The award ceremony will take place on Nov 29. (ANI)

