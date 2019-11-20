Poster of the International Film Festival of India
Poster of the International Film Festival of India

IFFI 2019 opens today: Here's what to catch at the golden jubilee edition

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:57 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), one of Asia's oldest festivals, is set to stage the grand opening on the golden shores of Goa on Wednesday at Dr. Shyama Prasad Stadium.
It boasts of a star-studded soiree with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth who is also the recipient of the 'Icon of the Golden Jubilee' award at IFFI 2019 and 'Bend It Like Beckham' star Johnathan Reyes Meyers. Bollywood director Karan Johar will host the event.
The event will be graced by various senior dignitaries from the Government of India like Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Amit Khare and Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant.
Sawant, while speaking at the curtain raiser press conference, said that all preparations have been done at the festival venues.
While elaborating on the details of this year's edition, he said, "The delegate count is 9300 with a total confirmed 7000 delegates." It is also noted that there has been a 35 percent increase in this year's delegate registration.
Sawant also said that 200 students from the Goa Art College have participated for the first time in the Goa Art Mile, an art installation program.
Filmmakers have been given an opportunity to participate in the 'Mini Movie Mania-Short Film Competition'. Winners stand a chance to win 10 awards in the national category, while 20 at the local level. The section has received a total of 462 entries of which 352 are national and 110 at the state level.
Festival Director from the Directorate of Film Festival, Chaitanya Prasad, while briefing the media stated that the way the programming has been done is the result of constant monitoring by the Chief Minister and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Prasad further added, "The kind of programming done is a homogenous balance between the old narrative and the contemporary. There are some engaging Master Classes and In conversations".
About the ease of ticketing, CEO of the Entertainment Society of Goa, Amit Satija, elaborated, "We have a paperless ticketing system for the first time. The details are stored in the delegate card given. If the mobile number or email is updated, the ticket details will be sent via SMS or email. The person has to show the card at the venue and it will read by a barcode reader and given access.
Satija added," The online registration starts 48 hours prior to the screening of the movies, while counters open at 7 am. There will be dedicated counters for the differently-abled, senior citizens. Free transport will be provided for Inox, Porvorim screenings",
IFFI will also honor one of the French cinemas defining faces actress Isabelle Huppert who will be conferred the Lifetime Achievement award at the opening ceremony. She has appeared in more than 120 films and is the most nominated actress for the Cesar Award with 16 nominations.
Along with the official announcements, the 50th edition will enthrall the attendees and countless others with a cultural spectacle, a performance on the thematic of fusion music by noted music singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan and his band, who will bring alive the rhythms of India juxtaposed with international beats.
The opening day will also see the screening of Italian Film 'Despite the Fog' directed by Goran Paskaljevic. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:48 IST

Twinkle Khanna shares picture of intriguing auto and you can't...

Maharashtra [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Former Film actor and author Twinkle Khanna, on Wednesday shared an intriguing picture of Mumbai's only '101 percent 1RK' auto rickshaw which is equipped with most of the basic amenities one can think of.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:06 IST

Mandy Moore announces first music tour after long gap

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mandy Moore announced her first music tour after nearly a decade.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:04 IST

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team wraps Banaras schedule!

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): The Banaras schedule of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has finally come to an end and after long hours of work and shoots, the team gathered for a celebration to mark their last night in the city!

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:47 IST

Vidya Balan wraps up shooting of 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer'

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Vidya Balan on Wednesday announced the shooting wrap-up of her upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer' in which she will play the role of the ace mathematician.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:34 IST

Emilia Clarke recalls how she dealt with nude scenes on 'Game of Thrones'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): The former 'Game of Thrones' superstar Emilia Clarke opened up about doing nude scenes during the first season of the hit HBO show.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:25 IST

Raja Kumari becomes first Indian to host 2019 American Music Awards

Los Angeles [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): American-Indian rapper and singer Raja Kumari has been roped in to host the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:47 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez announces upcoming project with John...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Jacqueline Fernandez announced her upcoming project alongside John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh, at an event in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:11 IST

'OneRepublic' plans to drop an album by Spring 2020

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Fans of 'OneRepublic' might get a new song by the bandmates in the New Year, somewhere around Spring.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:07 IST

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's latest picture is unmissable

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): After delivering a power-packed performance in India, Katy Perry is giving major couple goals with her fiancee Orlando Bloom.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:04 IST

Jennifer Lopez is new global face of designer brand 'Coach'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): The 'Hustlers' actor and producer, Jennifer Lopez will star in the luxury brand 'Coach' ad campaigns, following fellow ambassadors like actor Michael B. Jordan and singer Selena Gomez.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 09:26 IST

David Foster, Katharine McPhee express their 'genuine' love...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Romantic couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster who tied the knot in June are still in the honeymoon phase.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:25 IST

I bonded with him more than a friend: Camila Cabello about...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Pop-icon Camila Cabello who is dating singer Shawn Mendes says that initially, their romance was awkward.

Read More
iocl