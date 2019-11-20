IFFI 2019: Rajinikanth honoured with Icon of Golden Jubilee award

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): South Indian superstar Rajinikanth was on Wednesday conferred with the 'Icon of Golden Jubilee Award' for his outstanding contribution in Indian cinema at 50th International Film Festival of India here on Wednesday.

The veteran actor received the prestigious award from the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Amitabh Bachchan among others.

Shivaji Rao Gaekwad aka Rajinikanth, who is also a recipient of Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan expressed gratitude to the dignitaries who were present at the event.

"I would like to thank Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant my inspiration Amitabh Bachchan and all other dignitaries for this award," said the 68 -year-old actor while speaking at the event.

The actor also thanked and dedicated the award to his fans and the people with whom he worked during his almost 44-year long career.

"I am really happy to receive the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award. I dedicate this award to all my directors, producers, actors and technicians who were part of my career and also to all my fans," concluded the megastar.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth were present at the inauguration of 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji.

IFFI 2019 will showcase over 200 films from 76 countries, which includes 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section. John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will head the International Jury of IFFI.

The award ceremony will take place on Nov 29. (ANI)

