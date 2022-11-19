IFFI 2022: Film Technology Exhibition by FTII to showcase technology exploring new frontiers in film industry

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): For all the cinema lovers out there, here's an exciting announcement!

International Film Festival of India 2022 or as we abbreviate it - IFFI, which will be hosted by Goa Saturday onwards, is providing a new and exciting experience to film enthusiasts this year.

An exhibition showcasing technology and various elements pertaining to film art, cinema and aesthetics is being organised by the Film and Television Institute of India as part of the IFFI 2022.

Film Technology Exhibition is showcasing technology and various elements pertaining to film art, cinema and aesthetics. The exhibition will be held in Goa's football ground between 21 and 27 November. If you are a film connoisseur or the technical aspect of filmmaking fascinates you, you can visit the venue during the mentioned dates between 11 am and 7 pm.

The exhibition has 20 stalls of different sizes. Leading manufacturers of cinema equipment such as Sony, Canon, Red, Leica, Altas, DZO, Aputure Lights, and Hansa Cine Equipment among others are participating in the event



The Exhibition at the 53rd IFFI brings what's new in the arena of entertainment technology. Film enthusiasts visiting the exhibition will be taken through the interlinkages of technology in the context of film art and aesthetics and also how these elements come together and enrich the viewer experience.

Talking about IFFI, the festival is one of the most important film festivals in Asia.

IFFI was first held in 1952 and has since been held annually to provide a common platform for the best cinema at an International level to project the excellence of film art. It is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals in Asia, an organization of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

This year, the festival is being held from November 20 and will go on till November 28. (ANI)

