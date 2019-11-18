IFFI to pay homage to 13 veteran Bollywood personalities

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be paying homage to 13 film personalities of the Bollywood for their contribution to the industry.



Taking to Twitter, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the post informing that IFFI2019 will be paying homage to 13 veteran actors from the Bollywood fraternity.



These film personalities include filmmaker late Mrinal Sen, late actor Girish Karnad, music composer Khayyam, late actor Kader Khan, late film producer Raj Kumar Barjatya, stuntman and father of actor Ajay Devgn, late Veeru Devgan and late actor Vidya Sinha. The homage section will showcase their notable films.



The grand inaugural ceremony of the IFFI, which is set to end on November 28, will be hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar.



Approximately 200 foreign films will be screened during the festival. In the event, 24 films are in the race for Oscar nominations. The festival will also showcase 50 films of 50 women directors. The event will be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa.



Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar earlier informed that French actor Isabelle Hupert will be honoured at the festival with the 'Life Time Achievement Award' for a 'foreign artiste'.



South Indian superstar Rajinikanth will also be conferred with the 'Icon Of Golden Jubilee Award' for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema at the festival. (ANI)

