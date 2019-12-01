I'll never take this role for granted, says Khloe Kardashian of daughter True

Washington D.C [USA], Dec 01 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian is enjoying motherhood for the fullest and is thankful for being the mom of her daughter, True.

Taking to her Instagram, the reality TV star, on the occasion of Thanksgiving shared an ultra-adorable snap of her 19-month-old daughter.

"Every day I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy! I'll never ever take this role for granted!" she wrote alongside a photo wherein they can be seen sharing a sweet kiss while standing on opposite sides of a glass door.

"Thank you, Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time!" the Kardashian sister added.

According to People magazine's source, the 'Keeping up with the Kardashian' star celebrated her holiday with her younger Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall, along with their mother, Kris in Palm Springs, California.

While she started her Thanksgiving with her usual 6 am a workout, Kardashian kind of took a day off from social media in order to spend more time with her daughter.

"Hi loves!! I hope you all are enjoying every moment with your loved ones!!" she tweeted on Friday, as she encouraged others to spend as much time with their families as possible.

"Slow down and take in every moment! I've been staying off my phone and living in every minute with my baby. Time seems to be going by faster and faster. Happy holidays," she added.

While pictures of the celebration from the 35-year-old star are yet to be shared with the world, her younger sibling Kylie on Friday posted a sweet family snapshot featuring her mother and supermodel sister, Kendall.

"I hope everyone had a beautiful Thanksgiving," she captioned the post, which showcased all three of them posing for the lenses on a couch in front of a fireplace. (ANI)

