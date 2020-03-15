IMPPA postpones all entertainment format shoots from March 19 to 31 due to coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Considering the scare of coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) on Sunday officially decided to stop all entertainment format shoot from March 19 to 31.

The official statement released by the body has mentioned stopping the shooting of films, TV serials, web serials, and all other entertainment including digital formats.

The meeting was attended by the representatives IMPPA, Federation of Western India Cine Employees, Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), Western India Film Producers' Association (WIFPA), and Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFPTC).

In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Central government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a 'notified disaster.'

The decision of re-starting the shoot will be taken on March 30 after considering the prevailing situation, the statement read. (ANI)

