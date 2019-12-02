In interview, Dakota Johnson says Ellen DeGeneres skipped her birthday party

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 2 (ANI): Ellen DeGeneres, known for hilarious interviews and on-set pranks on her show, had one of the most awkward conversations with actor Dakota Johnson recently.

The two of them on Wednesday (local time) talked about Johnson's birthday party which went viral on the internet.

According to Variety, the conversation between them commenced with a harmless chat, wherein DeGeneres wished the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star a happy belated birthday. But she then asked her when specifically it was.

On which Johnson's demeanour seemed to stiffen. "It was October 4," she replied, with a tight smile.

"How was the party? I wasn't invited," DeGeneres said. After which 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' actor paused.

"Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen, you were invited," she said. "No, last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s-- about not inviting you, but I didn't even know you wanted to be invited."

Responding to her claim, the ace host said, "Well, who wouldn't want to be invited to a party?"

"But I didn't even know you liked me," she said.

Disapproving her reply, DeGeneres insisted she should have known that she liked her because she'd appeared on her show ample of times -- "Don't I show like?" DeGeneres asked.

"But I did invite you, and you didn't come," Johnson said.

A back-and-forth ensued in which DeGeneres inquired if the 30-year-old star was positive about inviting her and then questioned herself why she didn't attend her party.

Johnson also suggested the host to ask her producer, who was then shown off-set and said, "You were out of town."

"Oh, yeah, I had that thing," DeGeneres concluded. (ANI)

