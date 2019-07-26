V.Unbeatable, Indian Dance Crew
V.Unbeatable, Indian Dance Crew

Indian dance crew receives 'America's Got Talent' golden buzzer

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:24 IST

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): Indian Dance Crew V.Unbeatable has just hit the bullseye by swaying away the golden buzzer at the America's Got Talent 2019, making India proud on an international platform.

The dance group presented a breath-taking act that fused dangerous acrobatics with dance, set to an upbeat song from the Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Ram-Leela.'

V.Unbeatable, who also received standing ovation from the judges wore yellow-colour tees with 'Vikas' imprinted on it, in honour of their late friend, who passed away during rehearsal sessions six-years ago.


"Six years ago, we were doing rehearsals and suddenly the incident happened. He fell down and his body was paralyzed. After a few weeks he passed away," one of the dancers explained to the panel of judges before their performance.

He further explained that Vikas had dreamt of performing on a prestigious platform like America's Got Talent, so the 29 dancers were doing it for him.

One of the guest judge, Dwyane Wade, said after the group's spectacular performance, "My heart is beating at a rapid pace that I haven't felt before."

"As a former athlete, I know the practice time it takes, I know the sacrifice it takes. Whenever I hit a game-winner, whenever it was one of those moments, I jumped up on the stand and said 'This is my house'. And today, on this stage, this is y'all house," added the former NBA player before hitting the golden buzzer, which sent the group straight through to the live shows in Hollywood.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:54 IST

'Hustlers' is about 'sisterhood and love': Constance Wu denies...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Actor Constance Wu has clarified that her upcoming film "Hustlers" is all about "sisterhood and love" after reports of her paying media outlets to be the highlight of any article on the film, surfaced on the Internet.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:06 IST

Poster of Akshay's 'Bachchan Pandey' out, to lock horns with...

New Delhi [India], July 26, (ANI): Right after the launch of a simmering hot poster of Akshay Kumar's upcoming 'Bachchan Pandey', the film's clash with perfectionist Aamir Khan-starrer 'Lal Singh Chadha' has been confirmed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:27 IST

Some people creating false narratives, say Kangana Ranaut and...

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): After bashing celebrities who expressed concerns over mob lynching, actor Kangana Ranaut and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi on Friday said the country is moving in the right direction, and that a section is unwilling to accept the mandate given to the present government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:28 IST

'Bad Man' Gulshan Grover wishes to inspire people from his biography

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): "Bad Man", the moniker which actor Gulshan Grover earned due to his onscreen villainous roles, has been used as the title of his recently released biography. However, the actor revealed that he has had a real struggle in life and now wishes to inspire people from h

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:12 IST

Demi Lovato is focusing on 'staying healthy'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): It's been a year since Demi Lovato had her near-fatal overdose but now the singer is moving ahead with full positivity.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:51 IST

Selma Blair flaunts shaved head after being discharged from...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): As she completed a new round of treatment for her multiple sclerosis, American actor Selma Blair flaunted her shaved head on Instagram.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:34 IST

Taylor Swift to receive Icon Award at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Taylor Swift who has been making efforts to spark positive change and support for the LGBTQ community, is all set to be honoured with the 2019 Teen Choice Awards' first-ever Icon Award.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:19 IST

Million salutes to 'Bharat Ke Veer', says Akshay Kumar on...

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar, who himself has played a soldier onscreen, is saluting the jawans with a 'heartwarming video' he came across on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:15 IST

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' re-releases today in Maharashtra

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): The 'josh' is back as Maharashtra state government has announced the re-release of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' for today in the state to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:58 IST

Priyanka Chopra hails women behind Chandrayaan-2 mission

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra seems immensely proud of the women scientists behind ISRO's latest mission Chandrayaan 2.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:23 IST

Amitabh Bachchan faces 'withdrawal symptoms' as 'Gulabo Sitabo'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Almost a month after he began shooting for his upcoming project 'Gulabo Sitabo' in Lucknow, Amitabh Bachchan is dealing with 'withdrawal symptoms' as the movie schedule wrap nears its completion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:02 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about aging, self-love

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who never shies away from speaking her mind, opened up about aging and self-love.

Read More
iocl