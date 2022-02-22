Indian High Commission in Tanzania honours social media lip-syncing sensation Kili Paul

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in Tanzania, today, honoured internet sensation Kili Paul, who became famous for his lip-syncing videos in which he sings Bollywood songs.

After being felicitated by Binaya Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania, Paul took to his Instagram handle and shared photographs from his recent visit to the Indian Embassy's office.

Alongside the pictures, he wrote, "I'm so happy being honoured by the HIGH COMMISSIONER OF INDIA IN TANZANIA its a pleasure meeting u Sir and thanks to everyone there for being nice with me and I love u my Indian supporter without u I wouldn't be here more to come JAI HIND."





Pradhan too posted the same images with Paul on Twitter, and wrote, "Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania."



Paul and his sister Neema have earned a special place among Indian internet users and he has over 2 million followers on Instagram. He shot to fame after his lip-sync video on the song 'Raatan Lambiyan' with sister Neena Paul went viral on social media last year.

Currently, Paul is followed by several celebrities from India including Richa Chadha, Gul Panag, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others. (ANI)

