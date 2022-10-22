Indian Panorama announces official selection for 53rd IFFI 2022

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): International Film Festival of India's (IFFI) flagship component, the Indian Panorama announced on Saturday the selection of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, these selected films will be showcased at the 53rd IFFI to be held from November 20 - 28, 2022 in Goa.

The aim of the Indian Panorama, organized by the National Film Development Corporation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, is to select feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence in accordance with the conditions and procedure in the said regulations of Indian Panorama.

The 25 Feature films are:

1. 'Mahananda', directed by Arindam Sil, Bengali

2. 'Three of Us', directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, Hindi

3. 'The Storyteller', directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Hindi

4. 'Major', directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Hindi

5. 'Siya', directed by Manish Mundra, Hindi

6. 'Dhabari Quruvi', directed by Priyanandanan, Irula

7. 'Hadinelentu', directed by Prithvi Konanur, Kannada

8. 'Naanu Kusuma', directed by Krishne Gowda, Kannada

9. 'Lotus Blooms', directed by Pratik Sharma, Maithili

10. 'Ariyippu', directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Malayalam

11. 'Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009', directed by Tharun Moorthy, Malayalam

12. 'Frame', directed by Vikram Patwardhan, Marathi

13. 'Sher Shivraj', directed by Digpal Lanjekar, Marathi

14. 'Ekda Kaay Zala', directed by Dr. Saleel Shrinivas Kulkarni, Marathi

15. 'Pratikshya', directed by Anupam Patnaik, Oriya

16. 'Kurangu Pedal', directed by Kamalakannan S, Tamil

17. 'Kida', directed by RA.Venkat, Tamil

18. 'Jai Bhim', directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel, Tamil

19. 'Cinema Bandi', directed by Kandregula Praveen, Telugu

20. 'Kudhiram Bose', directed by Vidya Sagar Raju, Telugu

21. 'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Hindi



22. 'RRR' (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), directed by S S Rajamouli, Telugu

23. 'Tonic', directed by Avijit Sen, Bengali

24. 'Akhanda', directed by Boyapati Srinivasa Rao, Telugu

25. 'Dharmveer....Mukkam Post Thane', directed by Pravin Vitthal Tarde, Marathi

The 20 Non-Feature films

1. 'Pataal-Tee', directed by Mukund Narayan and Santosh Singh, Bhotiya

2. 'Taangh', directed by Bani Singh, English

3. 'Ayushman', directed Jacob Varghese, English

4. 'Other Ray: Art of Satyajit Ray', directed by Jaydip Mukherjee, English

5. 'Gurujana', directed by Sudipto Sen, English

6. 'Hatibondhu', directed by Kripal Kalita, English

7. 'Clinton', directed by Prithviraj Das Gupta, English

8. 'The Show Must Go On', directed by Divya Cowasji, English

9. 'Khajuraho, Anand Aur Mukti', directed by Ramji Om and Deepika Kothari, Hindi

10. 'Vibhajan Ki Vibhishka Unkahi Kahaniyan', directed by Hitesh Shankar, Hindi

11. 'Fatima', directed by Sourabh Kanti Dutta, Hindi

12. 'Chhu Med Na Yul Med', directed by Munmun Dhalaria, Hindi

13. 'Before I Die', directed by Nakul Dev, Hindi

14. 'Madhyantara', directed by Basti Dinesh Shenoy, Kannada

15. 'Wagro', directed by Sainath S Uskaikar, Konkani

16. 'Veetilekku', directed by Akhil Dev M, Malayalam

17. 'Beyond Blast', directed by Saikhom Ratan, Manipuri

18. 'Rekha', directed by Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe, Marathi

19. 'Yaanam', directed by Vinod Mankara, Sanskrit

20. 'Little Wings', directed by Naveenkumar Muthaiah, Tamil

The selected films for Indian Panorama section, with an aim for the promotion of film art through, will also be screened for non-profit screening in international film festivals in India and abroad, Indian Film Weeks held under Bilateral Cultural Exchange Programmes and Specialized Indian Film Festivals outside cultural exchange protocols, and special Indian Panorama festivals in India.

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian Films along with India's rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year. (ANI)

