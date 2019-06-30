India's first openly gay prince celebrating World Pride in NY

New York [USA], June 30 (ANI): Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, India's first openly gay prince, is celebrating World Pride in New York, United States.

Manvendra has been an LGBTQ rights activist in India, a country where homosexuality was decriminalised by the Supreme Court last year in September. The ruling overturned a 2013 judgement that upheld a colonial-era law Section 377, which categorised gay sex as an "unnatural offence".

He was spotted in the city on Thursday. Here he also served as Pride's Human Rights Conference keynote speaker, Page six reported.

Wold Pride is an event organised to celebrate and promote lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT pride) issues on an international platform through parades, festivals, and other cultural activities.

The New York City, which is playing host to this year's WorldPride, has always been a major Pride destination for several years, but, according to CNN, this year's celebration is expected to draw record crowds. (ANI)

