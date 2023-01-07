Injured Jeremy Renner posts pictures from hospital

Los Angeles [US], January 7 (ANI): Marvel's 'Hawkeye' is full of gratitude for his team of medical staff at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital he is recovering in after he met with an accident.

Taking to his Instagram stories, actor Jeremy Renner shared an image with his medical entourage from the hospital.



"Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote on the image.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor was seen lying on a bed with a green blanket, as he was surrounded by a number of medical professionals with masks.



According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, on January 1 while Renner was attempting to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow when the actor's snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him.

Renner suffered blunt chest damage and orthopaedic problems and underwent two procedures the next day. The snow plough used by the actor was a PistenBully or Sno-Cat, a massive piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds.

In a January 2 statement to the press as quoted in a report by Variety, Renner's family said they "would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families." The family added they were "tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from [Renner's] fans."

Renner has received enormous support from his Avengers co-stars as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he has played Hawkeye for over a decade. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, the Russo Brothers, Chris Pratt, and others have all expressed their condolences to Renner on social media in the aftermath of his tragedy.

As per a report by Deadline, a US-based news outlet, Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is the star of the returning Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel's Hawkeye series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films.

Renner received a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for 'The Hurt Locker', and the following year, for The Town, he received a Supporting Actor nomination.

The second season of 'Mayor of Kingstown' premieres on January 15 on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon are the creators of the show. Renner previously starred in Wind River - Sheridan's 2017 drama. (ANI)

