'Injury Reserve' rapper Jordan Groggs dead at 32

Jordan Groggs, a member of Arizona hip hop group 'Injury Reserve', has passed away at the age of 32.

According to E! News, the artist, who performed under the name Stepa J. Groggs, died on Monday, June 29, according to a tribute post on Injury Reserve's social media.

The message on the 'Injury Reserve' Twitter account read, "REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner and friend," adding the dates of his birth and death, "(6/1/1988-6/29/2020)." The cause of death was not shared at the time. Groggs had just turned 32 one month ago.



A GoFundMe has been launched in honour of Groggs, which will support his family and services.

A statement on the GoFundMe reads, "Groggs' heart has touched everyone he has come across. He will live on through his family, supporters, and the communities he was apart of."

"Jordan Alexander Groggs is survived by Anna and their four children Joey, Jayden, Toph, and Ari. Please keep them in your thoughts," the message concludes.

Back in 2013, Groggs formed Injury Reserve with Ritchie With a T, nee Nathaniel Ritchie, as well as producer Parker Corey.

According to Pitchfork, Groggs and Ritchie met at a Vans store that Ritchie's mom owned and Groggs worked. In 2015, the trio released their first mixtape, entitled 'Life from the Dentist Office'.

Following Grogg's death, Ritchie took to social media to mourn the loss of his friend.

"REST IN POWER my brother I love you so much," Ritchie wrote on Instagram along with a series of photos.


