International Emmy Awards 2019: List of winners

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): The 71st Emmy Awards were presented on Monday (local time) in New York. 'McMafia' and 'Especial de Natal 'Porta dos Fundos' (The Last Hangover) topped the list of International Emmy winners.

As a cascade of Emmys was handed out in technical and acting categories, there were plenty of expected wins and some surprising ones as well.

The ceremony, held at the Hilton New York Hotel, awarded 'Safe Harbour' with the best movie/miniseries prize and 'The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night ' with the best non-scripted entertainment. Haluk Bilginer and Marina Gera won acting prizes for their work in 'Sahsiyet' (Persona) and 'Orok Tel,' respectively.

There were 44 nominees in total this year from 29 countries.

The Hollywood reporter shared the complete list of International Emmy Winners :

Arts Programming

'Dance or Die'

Best Performance by An Actor

Haluk Bilginer in 'Sahsiyet '(Persona)

Best Performance By An Actress

Marina Gera in 'Orok Tel '(Eternal Winter)

Comedy

'Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos ' (The Last Hangover)

Documentary

'Bellingcat - Truth in a Post-Truth World'

Drama Series

'McMafia'

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

'Falco'

Non-Scripted Entertainment

'The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night'

Short-Form Series

'Hack the City'

Telenovela

'La Reina del Flow'

TV Movie/Miniseries

'Safe Harbour'. (ANI)