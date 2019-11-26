International Emmy Awards 2019: 'The Remix' team aces the red carpet

New York [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): The team of the Indian drama television series 'The Remix' arrived at the 47th International Emmy Awards with big smiles on their faces.

The series which has been nominated under the Non-Scripted Entertainment category will be competing with several other projects chosen from other countries, as announced by International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on September 19.

The nominations were announced for 11 categories and 44 nominees for the same are from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Produced by Rose Audio Visuals, 'The Remix' is reportedly a remake of an Argentine soap opera. Its story is based on the lives of a few young students studying in a high-profile school called 'Maurya High'.

Other than this, the Netflix film 'Lust Stories' and 'Sacred Games' have also been nominated for the Awards. (ANI)

