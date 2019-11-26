Poster of 'Safe Harbour' and 'Lust Stories' (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Poster of 'Safe Harbour' and 'Lust Stories' (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

International Emmy Awards: Australia's 'Safe Harbour' beats 'Lust Stories' in Movie/Miniseries category

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:53 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): The Australian thriller series 'Safe Harbour' on Monday (local time) won the award for the movie/miniseries at the 47th annual ceremony defeating the Indian series 'Lust Stories'.
Produced by Matchbox Pictures, the thriller which narrates the disturbing story of a friends group who takes a trip to Indonesia from Brisbane has also defeated nominees from Brazil and Hungary, reported Variety.
At the extravagant event the team of 'Lust Stories' graced the red carpet with all the four directors of the series, namely Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee marking their presence.
Ronnie Screwala production is based on modern relationships from the viewpoint of Indian women.
It boasts of an ensemble cast of Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Akash Thosar.
The award for the best performance by an actor has been won by Haluk Bilginer of Turkey's 'Sahsiyet (Persona)'. Brazil's 'Hack in the City' bagged the trophy for the short-form series.
The star-studded event is being hosted by 'Daily Show' correspondent and 'Crazy Rich Asians' co-star Ronny Chieng at the New York Hilton Hotel in Manhattan. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:29 IST

Karan Johar meets David Benioff, DB Weiss at 2019 International...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Look who Karan Johar found at the 47th International Emmy Awards. It's none other than the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' producers David Benioff and DB Weiss.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:13 IST

Excited that I've been selected from among so many countries:...

New York [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): Bollywood star Radhika Apte who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for 'Lust Stories' at the 2019 International Emmy Awards called it an "honour" to have been picked from among "so many countries with great content"!

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 06:56 IST

International Emmy Awards 2019: 'The Remix' team aces the red carpet

New York [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): The team of the Indian drama television series 'The Remix' arrived at the 47th International Emmy Awards with big smiles on their faces.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 20:08 IST

Lizzo release new song 'Jerome' during performance at 2019...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): Singer Lizzo released her new song 'Jerome' with a sizzling performance at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 19:55 IST

2019 AMAs: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello tease a kiss while...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes came close to each other and teased a kiss while performing duet 'Senorita' during the 2019 American Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 19:03 IST

I grew up watching awards like this: Halsey gives first AMA speech

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): American pop singer Halsey is on seventh heaven as the crooner won her first American Music Award.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:22 IST

Akshay Kumar expresses grief over demise of sound-editor Nimish Pilankar

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the untimely demise of movie 'Housefull-4' sound-editor, Nimish Pilankar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:19 IST

Lindsay Lohan pays tribute to late ex Harry Morton on social media

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): American singer Lindsay Lohan paid tribute to her friend and former boyfriend, restaurateur Harry Morton, who was found dead Saturday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:08 IST

Selena Gomez flaunts her new tattoo on social media

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): It was a night to remember for singer Selena Gomez who walked the red carpet for the first time since 2017. But, this year, keeping her look chic yet trendy, the singer had a surprise in store for her fans.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:55 IST

Taylor Swift performs with Halsey and Camila Cabello at AMAs

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift set the stage on fire with her stellar performance at the 2019 American Music Awards along with Halsey and Camila Cabello.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:48 IST

2019 AMAs: Taylor Swift breaks Michael Jackson record of most wins

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): Singing sensation Taylor Swift on Sunday broke the records made by late pop-singer Michael Jackson of most American Music Award wins of all time.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:53 IST

Dwayne Johnson's hilarious explanation why Kevin Hart had to...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' co-stars Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have been busy in the promotions of the flick. Hart learned how hard the job is when he gulped down too many espresso shots.

Read More
iocl