International Emmy Awards to ban all Russian programmes from 2022 competition

Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): In support of Ukraine, the executive committee of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced its decision to ban all Russian programmes from this year's International Emmy Awards competition.

As per Deadline, the organisation made the announcement via a statement released on Friday.

"In support of Ukraine, the executive committee of the International Academy has decided to bar all programs from Russia from this year's International Emmy Awards competition," the organisation said in the statement.

"This follows the previously announced action of suspending memberships, as well as all formal affiliations with Russia-based companies," the organisation added in its statement.

According to the International Academy, that means any programme that meets the following criteria is ineligible and if already submitted, will be withdrawn: "All programmes produced by and/or co-produced with Russia-based companies," as well as "all programmes originally made for a Russian-owned channel, network, or streaming platform."



The organisation had previously released a statement on March 1 that "in support of Ukraine, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences suspended the memberships of all Russian individuals, as well as all formal affiliations with Russia-based companies."

"Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and everyone directly affected by the independent nation's invasion by Russia. We pray for a quick end to this tragic conflict," the statement added.

As part of that move, Mikhail Solodovnikov, whose Russian-owned T&R Prods. runs the RT network, was removed from the International Academy's board of directors and his membership was suspended.

Other Russian members, including RT International head of news Elizaveta Brodskaya, were also removed from the roster.

Earlier, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that it will not do business with any Russian entities.

Russia has faced economic blowback to its decision to wage war on Ukraine. In response to the country's invasion, several entertainment companies including Amazon, Netflix, WarnerMedia and Sony Music have decided to pause or entirely withdraw business in Russia, while all of the major studios including Paramount Pictures have announced they will stop premiering their films in the country.

Outside of Hollywood, companies like Microsoft, Apple and Dell have suspended sales in Russia. (ANI)

