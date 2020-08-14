International Film Festival of India to take place as per schedule: Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held as per schedule this year.

During a telephonic interview with ANI, Sawant said that the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided that the film festival will take place with all SOP and guidelines issued by them.

The 51st edition of the IFFI will be held in the coastal state in the last week of November. (ANI)





