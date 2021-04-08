IPL 2021: Ranveer Singh gives his best wishes to DC's Ajinkya Rahane

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Ahead of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Thursday gave his best wishes to Delhi Capital's batsman Ajinkya Rahane on social media.

The 'Befikre' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with Ajinkya, who will be playing for Delhi capitals in their first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ranveer wrote in the caption, "All the best for the tournament, Champ! @ajinkyarahane."



In the picture, Ranveer and Ajinkya could be seen standing on a cricket field, while posing for the camera, with hands wrapped around each other's shoulders.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be soon seen in the upcoming sports drama '83' where he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone.

In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. Along with that, he recently announced an untitled project with Anil Kapoor and also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' in the pipeline. (ANI)

