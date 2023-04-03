IPL 2023: Preity Zinta ecstatic as her team Punjab Kings made winning start to campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): The latest match of Punjab Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL-2023 saw actress Preity Zinta cheering for her side from the stands and making the players feel motivated.

As her team Punjab Kings got a winning start, she took to Instagram and expressed her happiness.

"Nothing like coming home. Thank you to all the Punjabi's in the house for such a warm welcome. We waited 4 years to come back to Mohali. I'm so happy we started this IPl season with a win," she wrote.

Preity also shared a picture with the crowd. In the image, she is seen flashing her dimpled smile.

Take a look

Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs. Punjab Kings managed to score 191 runs at the loss of five wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders were supposed to chase the winning target of 192, but due to heavy rainfall in Mohali, Punjab was declared the winner by DLS method on Saturday.

Punjab Kings will return to action against Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Stadium on April 5. (ANI)