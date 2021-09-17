Irina Shayk comments on rumored fling with Kanye West

Washington [US], September 17 (ANI): Supermodel Irina Shayk has finally broken her silence and commented on her rumoured summer fling with rapper Kanye West.

According to Fox News, Shayk spoke about her relationship with West, after they were spotted on vacation in France in June and then reportedly broke up in August.

She mused, "Tomorrow there is going to be a rumour that I'm dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it's going to be someone else. Look, there's always something there, and I'm just keeping it to myself."



West and Shayk were first spotted together in June. The two travelled with a larger group to a private hotel in France to celebrate West's 44th birthday and had reportedly spent time together before the trip as well.

"She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides," a source told People magazine at the time of the trip.

By the end of the summer, another source told the outlet it was over and "never a serious thing that took off."

West was previously married to Kim Kardashian. She filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer in February after seven years of marriage. They share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Meanwhile, Shayk was last romantically involved with Bradley Cooper and the former couple shares a daughter, Lea. (ANI)

