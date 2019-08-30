Irina Shayk is open to romance after breakup with Bradley Cooper

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Russian model Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova also known as Irina Shayk, may be single but her recent outfit portrayed that she is still open to romance.

The 33-year-old model was photographed while walking through JFK airport in New York City on Wednesday on her way home from a European vacation with her mother.

She wore a white crewneck sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, both of which featured the image of a human hand and a skeleton intertwined, along with the words "Love is in the Air."

The pieces are from musician Jesse Jo Stark's merchandise collection.

Shayk paired her low-key look with equally effortless accessories: black Celine sunglasses, gold hoops, a Versace quilted tote bag and black sneakers with burgundy fur details.

The look comes out after the model broke all ties and relationship with Bradley Cooper, after dating for about four years. The duo is now peacefully sharing custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

According to a recent report by TMZ, the former couple has agreed to continue living in New York and share the custody.

The actor, 44, and the 33-year-old supermodel started dating in April 2015 after their respective breakups from Suki Waterhouse and Cristiano Ronaldo. (ANI)

