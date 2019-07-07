Irina Shayk (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Irina Shayk shares Independence Day picture, fans troll ex Bradley Cooper

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 10:47 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Russian model Irina Shayk's latest Instagram post celebrating Independence Day is taking the internet by storm, with fans suspecting that the model is celebrating freedom from her ex Bradley Cooper.
The 33-year-old model shared the picture on Instagram on Thursday. "Happy 4th," she wrote alongside the image.
The model shows off her abs in the photo while standing on a stack of logs with her hands in the air against the serene backdrop of a water body.
The fans of the singer were quick to react on the post saying that she's declaring her "freedom" from the "A Star Is Born" actor and director.
"I know what's on your mind -- 'Freedoooooooom,'" wrote one fan.
"Free and happy," commented a second.
"Finally free and happy," quipped another.
"Free and beautiful," said a fourth.
A handful of her fans also heaped praises on the model's perfectly toned body.
"Legs for days," wrote one. "Goddess," said another.
In June, news broke that Cooper and Shayk parted ways after four years of dating.
The couple -- who started dating in 2015 - are proud parents to 2-year-old Lea De Seine. At that time of their breakup, People had reported that the two are working on a deal to share custody of their daughter.
(ANI)

