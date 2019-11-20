Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Is Gigi Hadid rekindling romance with former boyfriend Zayn Malik?

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:52 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Looks like model Gigi Hadid is rekindling her relationship with former boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik after her brief link-up with the 'Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron!
While the two parted ways last year, Hadid "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together," an insider told E! News.
"They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently," the source added revealing that the model is "supportive" of the 'Dusk till Dawn' crooner.
Malik and Hadid's romance rumours first came to light in November 2015. After years of dating, the former couple announced that they are calling it quits in March 2018 on Twitter.
However, even after their official announcement on ending the relationship, they were spotted a number of times and the last time they were reportedly spending time together was earlier this year in January.
"They chat here and there but it's been casual," said the insider.
The news of their being "in touch" comes in the wake of Hadid's recent split from Cameron. The two officially broke up last month, learned the outlet.
A source said at the time that "they broke up a few weeks ago. The relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them. The split was amicable and they are still friendly."
Making their separation even more evident, the ex-couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Moreover, if sources are to be believed, the two "are definitely not getting back together but are on good terms right now." (ANI)

