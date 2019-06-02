Isaac Hempstead Wright
Isaac Hempstead Wright

Isaac Hempstead Wright reveals who was behind 'GoT' finale twist

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 18:40 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, who played the role of Bran Stark in the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones', is clearing up another mystery related to the series' ending.
The final episode of the show featured many surprising moments but one of the biggest was- who gets to sit on the iron throne and rules over Westeros?
After a number of twists, Wright's character was crowned as the king of the six kingdoms (excluding Winterfell) and dubbed Bran the Broken.
Fans and critics alike weren't very happy with Bran's ascent into power but according to Wright, the choice was made by none other than author George R.R. Martin, the creator of the books on which the show is based.
"Show creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss told me there were two things George R.R. Martin had planned for Bran, and that was the Hodor revelation, and that he would be king," Wright said in an interview in HBO's 'Making of Game of Thrones', as cited by Fox News.
"So that's pretty special to be directly involved in something that is part of George's vision. It was a really nice way to wrap it up," the actor added.
Martin still has two more books - 'The Winds of Winter' and 'A Dream of Spring', he is currently in the process of writing. He has also implied that the TV show and the books will probably end differently.
According to Martin, "How will it all end? I hear people asking. The same ending as the show? Different? Well... yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes."
"I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I'm done... and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I'll add them," he continued.
Commenting on the criticism of the last few episodes, Martin said, "How about this? I'll write it. You read it. Then everyone can make up their own mind, and argue about it on the internet."
Previously, Wright told Entertainment Weekly about reading the finale script: "When I got to the [Dragonpit scene] in the last episode and they're like, 'What about Bran?' I had to get up and pace around the room. I genuinely thought it was a joke script and that David and Dan sent to everyone a script with their own character ends up on the Iron Throne. 'Yeah, good one guys. Oh s--, it's actually real?'"
Wright also added: "I think he'll be a really good king actually. Perhaps there will be something missing in having real emotive leader, which is a useful quality in a king or queen as well. At the same time, you can't really argue with Bran. He's like, 'No, I know everything.'"
After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the makers of 'GoT' failed to impress fans with the final season. A couple of days back, disappointed 'GoT' fans started a petition on change.org, asking the makers to remake the eighth season of the series "with competent writers". Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the show, slammed it as "disrespectful" to all those who work on the show. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:12 IST

Pratt and Hemsworth wish Tom Holland a happy birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): Tom Holland turned 23 years old on Saturday and string of fellow celebrities wished him on his special day.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:23 IST

Kim Kardashian's daughter assists her in getting ready for...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): Kim Kardashian West on Saturday shared a series of pictures and revealed that her eldest daughter, North, helped her style for a surprise anniversary date.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 23:19 IST

Jennifer Lopez reunites with former husband at kid's function

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez, along with her fiancee and former Basketball player Alex Rodriquez, attended her kid's school function in Miami. The two were also joined by her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:54 IST

Cardi B sets a record, stays 18 weeks atop R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B has set a record as she maintained the No. 1 spot for the longest time among females, on the 'R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay' chart. The chart was started in the year 1993.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:36 IST

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's former estate on sale for USD 49 million

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Once Hollywood's limelight couple, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Beverly Hills estate has now been put up for sale for a hefty amount of USD 49 million.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 21:46 IST

Katrina Kaif shares adorable video practicing dialogues for 'Bharat'

New Delhi (India), Jun 1 (ANI): Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Bharat' is just a few days away from hitting the screens and the film's team is making sure to keep their fans on their toes by sharing behind the scenes videos and stills from the upcoming movie.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 21:46 IST

Bill Cosby drops defamation countersuit against 7 accusers

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): American comedian Bill Cosby dropped his defamation countersuit against seven women who accused him of sexually assaulting them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 21:16 IST

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her February emergency plane landing

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): The 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the details of her emergency plane landing which happened in February. The actor also recalled the funny reply that Jimmy Kimmel texted his wife during the incident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 20:37 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Pride Month

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off Pride Month on Saturday with a sweet post dedicated to the LGBTQ community.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 19:15 IST

Sonam Kapoor celebrates one year of 'Veere Di Wedding' with...

New Delhi (India), Jun 1 (ANI): 'Veere Di Wedding', starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, was appreciated for bringing a women-led narrative on the silver screen. The chick flick clocked one year today and Sonam penned a heartfelt note remembering her 'veere

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 17:52 IST

Priyanka Chopra denies reports of meeting Meghan Markle, Archie

New Delhi (India), Jun 1 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra is setting the record straight for once and for all.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 17:33 IST

Jenelle Evans and David Eason join therapy session to regain...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): After losing the custody of their three kids, Jenelle Evans and David Eason are making efforts to regain the custody.

Read More
iocl