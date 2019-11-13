Rahul Yadav won the trophy for independent film in the short science fiction category
ISFF: Festival honours film based on carbon monoxide deaths

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:16 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): The fifth edition of the International science film festival (ISFF) which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, honoured a science film based on carbon monoxide deaths.
The film festival was held in Kolkata at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute of India from November 5-8.
The film '9+1=1' won the trophy for independent film in the short science fiction category. The award was given to the director of the film, Rahul Yadav by renowned director Mr R Balki and Minister Harsh Vardhan.
The film is based on Carbon monoxide death, which is becoming a severe threat to human life these days. The story revolves around migrating people from different parts of the country, working in metro cities to earn their livelihood. Their dream of staying together shatters one day when they all die of asphyxiation and inhaling carbon mono oxide. Apart from talking about CO poisoning in his film, his film also speaks about the importance of making other cities or small town self capable of producing more jobs. (ANI)

