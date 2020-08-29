It helped me get through the worst: Keanu Reeves talks about music

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): Not just in reel, but music plays a vital role in actor Keanu Reeves' real life too.

Reeves, who is starring as a musician in the 'Bill and Ted' franchise, has opened about his relationship with music and how much he loves the art form.

In an interview with Fox News, the 55-year-old actor said: "Music has been part of the celebration of the best and helped me get through the worst."

Directed by Dean Parisot, 'Bill & Ted Face the Music', to be out on video-on-demand services on Friday, will see Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their roles as the respective title characters. It shows the iconic titular duo continue to follow their musical aspiration.

His co-star, Winter also shared similar sentiments regarding his love for music.

"Music is really good for breaking down barriers and transcending barriers. Music has always been a way of bringing me together with other people or other ideas or other worlds. I love that aspect of it, it crosses all borders," Fox News quoted Winer's statement.

The forthcoming movie of the stars introduces a handful of new characters. (ANI)

