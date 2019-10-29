Veteran actor Rajinikanth
Veteran actor Rajinikanth

It pains me to hear tragic demise of Sujith: Rajinikanth

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:07 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth mourned the death of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who was found dead in a bore well in Nadukattupatti, Tiruchirappalli on Tuesday morning.
Extending condolences to the slain boy's family, the actor tweeted: "It pains me to hear the tragic demise of Sujith. Let his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family."
The body of the minor was discovered in a borewell in the wee hours of Tuesday by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Sujith's body was found in a highly decomposed state as explained by the Principal Secretary of Transport Department J Radhakrishnan earlier.
"Sujith is now in a decomposed state. All efforts were put in to bring the child alive but now, in an unfortunate turn of events, bad smell has started to come from the borewell in which the child had fallen," Radhakrishnan had told media persons while quoting doctors.
Government officials and rescue workers were working continuously for the last 80 plus hours to retrieve the child.
On October 25, Sujith fell into the borewell while playing near his house at about 5:30 pm here. Later, he slipped further down into the borewell, with an official stating that Wilson was stuck at a depth of 88 feet.
More than six crews from the NDRF, as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to rescue the two-year-old.
Tamil Nadu Ministers like Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were personally monitoring the rescue operations and had met the family of the infant on Monday.
As per the district collector's order, the borewell has been filled and sealed with cement lid later in the day to avoid any similar incident in the future. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:54 IST

Kartik, Parineeti share 'Bhai Dooj' special pictures

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan and Parineeti Chopra are celebrating 'Bhai Dooj' by posting pictures with their siblings on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:37 IST

'Housefull 4' collection report: Multi starrer rakes in Rs 87.78 crores

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): After witnessing a good pre-Diwali response, an ensemble cast starrer 'Housefull 4' seems to continue to impress fans with its comedy as the film managed to rake in Rs 87.78 crores in four days of its release.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:12 IST

Late Luke Perry stands out in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Late actor Luke Perry seems to shine out in 'once Upon a Time in Hollywood' which was released again with deleted scenes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:49 IST

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend unite for new Christmas song

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Singers Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are uniting for a Christmas tune but with a slight twist.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:46 IST

Premiere of 'Terminator: Dark Fate' cancelled due to Southern...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): The Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming film 'Terminator: Dark Fate' has been cancelled due to ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:15 IST

Here's how Miley Cyrus' absence is bothering Dolly Parton

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Singer Dolly Parton expressed her sadness over not being able to rope in her favourite star Miley Cyrus for her new Netflix anthology series, 'Heartstrings.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:22 IST

Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Shakira prepping up for Super Bowl show

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): As the countdown for the Super Bowl has begun, singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are excitedly looking forward to their enthralling performance.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:09 IST

Paramount executive producer Robert Evans dies at 89

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): The Paramount executive producer of iconic films 'Chinatown' and 'Urban Cowboy' Robert Evans, passed away at the age of 89 on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:01 IST

Queen Elizabeth's dressmaker reveals interesting facts about...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 : Queen Elizabeth's dressmaker revealed that the beautiful royal christening gown was designed by using an old-fashioned form of dye which was a tea bag.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 08:25 IST

Princess Diana's mother called her this for dating Muslim men!

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Royal fans might feel taken aback after knowing the fact that late Princess Diana was called a "whore" by her mother for dating a Muslim guy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:21 IST

Shabana Azmi defends Shah Rukh Khan, says 'Islam not so weak'

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): Megastar Shah Rukh Khan who faced backlash after sharing on social media a photo on Diwali in which he sported a tilak, actor Shabana Azmi on Monday came to his defence by calling out "rabid Islamists".

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:06 IST

Rishi Kapoor takes on paparazzi for creating noise on Diwali eve

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, known for his outspoken nature, was spotted ranting at the media on Diwali eve.

Read More
iocl