It was an honour to represent my country: Vir Das after losing at International Emmys 2021

New York [US], November 23 (ANI): Actor-comedian Vir Das expressed his honour to represent India at the International Emmy Awards 2021 held at the Casa Cipriani in New York City on Monday night.

Vir's standup 'Vir Das: For India' got nominated in the Best Comedy category alongside the likes of 'Call My Agent Season 4', 'Motherland Christmas Special' and 'Promesas De Campana'.

'Call My Agent Season 4', set among agents at a Paris talent rep firm, took the prize for comedy.

Nevertheless, Vir was delighted to receive a medal for nomination and enjoyed his delicious salad.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, he shared pictures of his medal and meal, along with an interesting caption.

He wrote, "I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a gigantic beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad with a very interesting crispy cheese topping. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys For India. It's always for India. #VirDasForIndia."





The post flooded with likes and comments.

"Big congratulations Vir," senior actor Soni Razdan wrote.

"Congratulations," veteran star Neena Gupta added.

Recently, Vir made headlines for his video on YouTube, titled 'I come from two Indias' that was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington.

In the six-minute-long video that Vir uploaded on his YouTube channel on November 15, he could be heard contrasting the dark sides of India by taking a dig at issues like -- its battle against COVID-19, gang rapes, farmers' protest and more.

Several social media users including politicians mocked Vir and a police complaint had also been filed against him at Tilak Marg Police Station in the national capital for allegedly using derogatory language against India during the event held in the US.

After a certain backlash, several celebrities including Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha and politician Kapil Sibal backed Vir on social media.


