It's a wrap for Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi's 'Vikram'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2 (ANI): The team of 'Vikram' has finished shooting for the film.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Wednesday took to inform an update of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer film.

"After 110 days of shoot it's a WRAP.Thanx to the entire cast and crew for the EXTRAORDINARY effort," he tweeted



The director has also shared a video from the last day of the shoot, in which Fahadh Faasil can be seen firing a gun at the cue of Lokesh.



'Vikram' also stars Antony Varghese, Narain and Arjun Das. Besides playing the lead role, Kamal is also bankrolling the project under his production company, Raaj Kamal Films International. (ANI)

