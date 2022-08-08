It's a wrap for Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost'

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The shooting for Nagarjuna-starrer 'The Ghost' has come to an end.

On Monday, the makers took to social media and shared the update about the film's wrap. The makers uploaded a video in which the whole team is seen announcing the film's wrap in style.

Nagarjuna is seen firing a gun in the clip.



The highly anticipated film will arrive in theatres on October 5. Praveen Sattaru's directorial also stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in pivotal roles.

'The Ghost' is said to be mounted on a large canvas under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners. The makes also released a poster in which Nagarjuna can be seen leaning on a massive Jeep, whereas Sonal Chauhan sits on the vehicle. Both the Interpol officers look ultra-stylish and they seem to be gearing up for a big action as they carry machine guns.

A month ago, a less-than-a-minute long teaser of Nagarjuna's The Ghost was unveiled. In the teaser, Nagarjuna was seen wielding two katana swords and slicing through an oncoming gang of men, also wielding katanas, as a big red moon hovers over the scene.

Mukesh G is the cinematographer and Brahma Kadali is the art director. Action sequences are choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha. Suniel Narang, Puskur, Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar have produced this high intense action thriller.

Apart from 'The Ghost', Nagarjuna will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The mythological sci-fi drama is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9. (ANI)