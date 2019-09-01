Show poster
It's a wrap for 'Suits'

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:12 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): It is a warp for American drama series 'Suits' as the actors finished shooting for the final scene.
The legal drama which started airing eight years back in 2011 completed filming on Thursday after airing nine seasons of courtroom proceedings, wins, loses and some romance.
Some of the cast members including Gabriel Macht who essayed the role of "the best closer" Harvey Specter took to Instagram to pen down his emotional journey of working on the show.
He even thanked his wife Jacinda Barrett for remaining by his side, despite years of sacrifice.
"Nine years ago I started the Suits journey. It all began with the most important person in my life by my side. This life has offered us so much... some easy, many challenging, countless miles apart and hours, days, and months separating us and our loved ones not to mention years of sacrifice on so many levels," he wrote in the post.
"I count my blessings you sticking with me through to the bitter sweet end of this era," the 47-year old actor added.
Then he went on to extended words of thanks towards his "wonderful" crew.
"As I have thanked my wonderful crew, my talented ensemble, and the fantastic fans that keep coming back for more...I am most grateful for Jacinda Barrett," he added.

Apart from him, Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen, posted photos throughout the week as she neared the completion of production.
She even posted one picture with co-star Rick Hoffman, who co-stars as Louis Litt.
"And that's a series wrap on my brother Rick E. Hoffman. No words for this one," she captioned the photo.

The storyline of the legal series centers on a popular, confident lawyer Harvey Specter. He took a gamble by hiring Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a brilliant, but not exactly legitimate attorney as an associate at his Manhattan law firm.
The final season started airing in July this year and the date of the last episode is yet to be announced by the makers.
It also starred Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. (ANI)

