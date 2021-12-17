It's an early holiday break wrap for 'The Crown' amid rising COVID cases

London [UK], December 17 (ANI): As COVID-19 continues to be a pain for the UK screen sector; 'The Crown' has found a way to tackle positive cases on-set amid a surge of the Omicron variant.

Variety has confirmed that Netflix wrapped Season 5 production for the holidays ahead of schedule following a number of positive COVID cases.

It's currently unclear exactly how many cases were discovered, but a UK based news outlet, which first reported this, suggests eight crew members were affected.



A spokesperson for the streaming service told Variety, "'The Crown' finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases within the team, thus ensuring others' safety and so that everyone on production can enjoy a festive break with their loved ones."

The show is set to resume shooting in early January, though exact dates aren't yet known.

While the winter and Christmas period isn't generally as busy for production in the UK, the 2020 delays due to COVID have shifted the schedule, and productions like 'The Crown' began filming only in July.

Earlier this week, paparazzi had snapped photos of scenes being shot with the show's Tony Blair family. The former British prime minister is played by Bertie Carvel while wife Cherie is portrayed by Lydia Leonard.

Season 5 of 'The Crown' is keenly anticipated following another casting rejig. 'Tenet' star Elizabeth Debicki has stepped into Princess Diana's shoes, while Dominic West plays Prince Charles and Imelda Staunton tackles Queen Elizabeth II. Variety had revealed last month that West's son Senan will play Prince William on the show. (ANI)

