It's confirmed! Devoleena Bhattacharjee is now married

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Devoleena Bhattacharjee has tied the knot.

The actress recently posted a bunch of photos on her social media that left fans wondering whether she actually tied the knot or the pictures are for some upcoming show or video. But now it's confirmed that the actress has indeed married the love of her life.

Pictures of the newlyweds are now going viral with the hashtag #DevolinakiShaadi.

https://twitter.com/iPriyankaBhatt/status/1603023115331989504

https://twitter.com/SagarSangamkash/status/1603023852602523649

According to a post shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram, where the groom is also tagged, the groom's name is Shanwaz and he is a fitness freak.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CApBrSxHOIM/

His Instagram profile is filled with fitness-related videos shot at the gym which gives the idea that he is a gym trainer.

Devoleena had earlier posted a bunch of videos and photos with her 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' co-star Vishal Singh, wearing the bridal outfit, which sparked speculations about whether they are tying the knot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmI9lNeMx48/

A few months ago Devoleena shared a video with actor Vishal Singh where he could be seen proposing to her which got both their fans quite excited. However, they later revealed that it was just for a music video.

In February, after exchanging rings in a video, Devoleena and Vishak took to social media to reveal that it was not an actual engagement but an announcement for their upcoming music video.

However, the air has now been stirred clear and fans are quite happy that she found the love of her life. (ANI)

