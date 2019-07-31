Harry Potter
Harry Potter

Its' Harry Potter's 39th birthday and fans are flooding social media with wishes!

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:26 IST

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): Potterheads are going crazy as their favourite titular character Harry Potter turned 39 today!
The much-loved and celebrated character has seen Daniel Radcliffe as it's human counterpart since the first film from the series 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' hit the big screens in 2001. And since then people have lived with the character along til the last film from the series 'Harty Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2' released in 2011.
The wizard boy started his journey as an 11-year old boy who is sent to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and spanned through eight films ending his trail as an adult seeing off his children at the station just as he left once.
To wish their loved character on his anniversary, fans flooded Twitter with praises for Harry while also reminiscing some childhood moments!
"Happy birthday to the boy who gave me the first magical experience in my life, to whom he taught me that you are always stronger than you think and also to always value family and friends," one user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Another user opted for a fun way of celebrating Harry's legacy as he mentioned different phases of his life.

With a creamy yet creepy birthday cake, a user showered his love on Harry.

And what better than drinking butterbeer, playing Kahoot on this very day. One user did the same and shared the pictures.
"Happy Birthday Harry Potter!! We player Kahoot, drank butter beer, and enjoyed an Ollivanders wand!" the user tweeted.

Thanking Harry for the magical world, a user on Twitter shared an enthralling illustration of the Hogwarts.

You must have heard of like mother, like daughter but how about like character, like creator?
Along with the wizard, JK Rowling who created the Harry Potter series is also celebrating her 54th birthday today.
Actor Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the series wished Rowling on Instagram.
"Sexy and scary! You smashed this. All the love to you Jo. Happy Birthday!!!! Extra points to @msevylynch for being the most perfect cat," Watson wrote.

(ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:32 IST

MLA calls out Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal for...

New Delhi [India],New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known to be a party lover, often arranges quick get-togethers for his B-town friends. Recently, KJo hosted a bash for a number of stars including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:23 IST

Here's what producer Roy Lee is doing next!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Producer of popular mystery-drama 'It,' Roy Lee's, new project is something out of the ordinary for the fans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:19 IST

2019 Victoria's Secret fashion show won't be happening: Model...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): The much-awaited 2019 Victoria's Secret Fashion show is no more taking place this year!

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:18 IST

Here's why Scarlett Johansson fiancee was 'So Scared of Marriage'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Comedian Colin Jost, who recently got engaged to the 'Saturday Night Live' star Scarlett Johansson, opened up about the concept of marriage saying it was not his cup of tea.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:07 IST

Sidharth, Parineeti groove in 'Macchardani' from 'Jabariya Jodi'

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The makers of 'Jabariya Jodi' dropped the latest track 'Macchardani' from the film on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:03 IST

Cameron Boyce's autopsy report reveals details about his death

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): American actor Cameron Boyce, who recently passed away, left many people in shock, and his autopsy report is shedding some light on the medical condition that led to his tragic death.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:59 IST

Moustache that drove Leonardo DiCaprio mad!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): A moustache really drove Leonardo DiCaprio mad! No matter how much people are loving his latest release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', the actor cannot wait to do away with the moustache he kept for the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:57 IST

Rebel Wilson doesn't mind backlash, says she 'loved the...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Actor Rebel Wilson isn't too bothered by the mixed reactions to the 'Cats' trailer that released earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:51 IST

Kristen Stewart talks about late designer Karl Lagerfeld

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): As a Chanel ambassador, actor Kristen Stewart happened to spend quite a time with its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld. The actor recently opened up about how the ace designer was really like behind his signature dark sunglasses.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:37 IST

Kristen Stewart says she was misunderstood during beginning of career

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): American actor Kristen Stewart is opening up like never before, showing a more vulnerable side of herself. The star has come a long way since her 'Twilight' days and she recently reflected on why she came off as prickly during her rise to fame.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:21 IST

'Expect the unexpected' from Saif Ali Khan, Tabu starrer...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The craze around World Cup may be over but London is still where all the action is! And rightly so, as the team of 'Jawaani Jaaneman' shoots in full swing.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:03 IST

Chance the Rapper says Kristen Corley 'saved his life' by...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): American rapper Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, popularly known as Chance the Rapper, is thankful for his wife Kirsten Corley. He opened up about his relationship with his lady love and how she "saved his life."

Read More
iocl