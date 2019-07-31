Its' Harry Potter's 39th birthday and fans are flooding social media with wishes!

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): Potterheads are going crazy as their favourite titular character Harry Potter turned 39 today!

The much-loved and celebrated character has seen Daniel Radcliffe as it's human counterpart since the first film from the series 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' hit the big screens in 2001. And since then people have lived with the character along til the last film from the series 'Harty Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2' released in 2011.

The wizard boy started his journey as an 11-year old boy who is sent to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and spanned through eight films ending his trail as an adult seeing off his children at the station just as he left once.

To wish their loved character on his anniversary, fans flooded Twitter with praises for Harry while also reminiscing some childhood moments!

"Happy birthday to the boy who gave me the first magical experience in my life, to whom he taught me that you are always stronger than you think and also to always value family and friends," one user wrote on the micro-blogging site.



Another user opted for a fun way of celebrating Harry's legacy as he mentioned different phases of his life.



With a creamy yet creepy birthday cake, a user showered his love on Harry.



And what better than drinking butterbeer, playing Kahoot on this very day. One user did the same and shared the pictures.

"Happy Birthday Harry Potter!! We player Kahoot, drank butter beer, and enjoyed an Ollivanders wand!" the user tweeted.



Thanking Harry for the magical world, a user on Twitter shared an enthralling illustration of the Hogwarts.



You must have heard of like mother, like daughter but how about like character, like creator?

Along with the wizard, JK Rowling who created the Harry Potter series is also celebrating her 54th birthday today.

Actor Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the series wished Rowling on Instagram.

"Sexy and scary! You smashed this. All the love to you Jo. Happy Birthday!!!! Extra points to @msevylynch for being the most perfect cat," Watson wrote.



