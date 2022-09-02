It's Hasbulla Vs Connor McGregor; check out some funny memes

Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): UFC star Connor McGregor and Internet sensation Hasbulla are the internet's new subject of hilarious memes! Reason: their ugly spat on Twitter (which is hilarious).

Before we check out hilarious memes, let's first see what happened between the two.

It started with Connor McGregor's tweets targeting Hasbulla after his recent video of pranking Alexander Volkanovski by smashing a burger on his face.

Connor wrote on Twitter, "I'd love to boot that little g*** Hasbulla over a goal post."

"How much to get him on the volley?"

Connor even called Hasbulla a "Little smelly inbred."

Of course, as expected, the little one then took no time hit back at Connor. He wrote, "I don't follow bums... didn't know someone was running their mouth. @ me next time Conor McGregor".

Hasbulla then passed a taunt on his loss against Khabib in 2018. He wrote, "At least one of us kept an undefeated record. Hasbulla 1. McGregor 0."

In fact, he even challenged Connor to a fight against his friend and UFC champion Khabib. Hasbulla wrote, "I have my ufc contract now if Conor McGregor is really a man... see me in Abu Dhabi Got smashed by Khabib Nurmagomedov already. Guess his money from Mayweather ran out and he needs more attention"

Habulla's new friend Alexander Volkanovski came in his support, "You'll have to go through me first, Leave my mate alone Conor McGregor".

But Hasbulla didn't stop even here. He named his pet chicken after his name.



Now, let's check out some memes that the internet has everyone in splits.

Hasbulla is pulling up outside ur house pic.twitter.com/K9w6Fno3aA — ishraq (@ishraqutd) August 31, 2022













Well, it does come across funny considering Hasbulla is one of the internet's favourite personalities and people love him when he fights people. The 3ft 4inch superstar went viral when he fought against another internet sensation Abdu Rozik (same height as Hasbulla). Let's see how Connor reacts to Hasbulla's tweets now.

Although Connor deleted his tweets, will he accept Hasbulla's challenge for a fight against Khabib? (ANI)